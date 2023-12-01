PSFU, MasterCard team up for youth employment in Ugandan agriculture

The Private Sector Foundation, supported by MasterCard, is implementing the Lead Firm Structure for Youth Employment in Uganda. The initiative aims to connect youth in agricultural production with prominent buyers, ensuring market access. PSFU, as the project implementer, prioritizes training youth in Lango, Acholi, and Western Uganda, encouraging them to view agriculture as a business within their village groups. The project targets the creation of 300,000 jobs by the end of 2025.