Prison service suspends hiring out prisoners to work

The Commissioner General of Prisons Johnson Byabashaija has issued 14 standard operating procedures which will cover the festive season. Among them is the suspension of prisoners' visitations and hiring out prisoners' labor to various farms and enterprises. Byabasaja's declaration of the standby class one was presented by Frank Mbaine, the spokesperson of the Uganda Prisons Service during a police briefing. The new standard procedure runs from December 15, 2023, to 12th January 2024.