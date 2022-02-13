Prime Minister Nabbanja ends a 50-year land wrangle

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has settled a fifty-year-old dispute in which the catholic church is being accused of grabbing land to construct a church in Kitezo, Kagunga parish in Isingiro district. The 12.4-acre piece of land allegedly belonged to late Kurineriyo Kwatiraho who died in 2001 husband to Margret Kwatiraho. It is alleged that the church leaders forced her out of the land and immediately constructed a church where believers are currently praying. But the prime minister Nabanja intervened and directed the lands ministry through the land fund to compensate the old woman and also produce a title for the church.