Prime Minister intervenes in Terego, Madi okolo dispute

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has intervened in the long-standing border dispute between the districts of Madi Okolo and Terego in west Nile, calling on the leaders in the two districts to do everything in their powers to avoid tension and bloodshed along the common border. In a meeting held in the Office of the Prime Minister, leaders from both districts on the matter. The intervention follows a complaint from MPs of Madi Okolo and Terego districts, on the floor of Parliament as a matter of national importance. over the rightful leadership of the disputed Rhino Camp and Rigbo Sub County.