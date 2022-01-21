Prime Minister concerned at state of Iganga hospital

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has pledged to task the ministry of health on the shortage of drugs in various health facilities across the country. This followed an impromptu visit to Iganga hospital, the latest facility she has been to, in a month. The premier surprised health workers when she arrived early and immediately toured the children’s ward as well as the maternity wing, where she also gave out wads of money to patients. She was happy health workers were on duty but was disappointed to find that the hospital lacked a functional x-ray machine, as it had broken down two years earlier. Iganga hospital administrator Aramanzan Gabooli said facility was also suffering from intermittent electric power. The premier vowed to take up the matter with the health ministry, adding that she was hopeful Iganga hospital, would be upgraded to a regional referral centre.