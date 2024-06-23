President Museveni pledges to fulfill promises to Late Maj Gen Bamuze's family

President Museveni has pledged to fulfill his 2015 promises to the family of the late Maj Gen Ali Bamuze, who commanded the defunct Uganda National Rescue Front (UNRF) II rebel group before signing a peace agreement with President Museveni's government in 2002. In his message read by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja during a memorial service for the late Maj Gen Bamuze in Yumbe district yesterday, the president commended the former combatant for positively impacting his community. Maj Gen Bamuze, who passed away in 2015, is remembered for signing a peace agreement with the government to end the insurgency in the West Nile region of Uganda.