President Museveni asks prisons service to expand facilities to avoid congestion

President Museveni has tasked the Uganda Prisons Service to undertake the construction of prisons facilities. The call followed a plea by Commissioner General of the prisons service, Johnson Byabashaija that they lack adequate accommodation facilities, as the available space is overshot by 360 percent. The high number of those remanded to prison is a major cause of the congestion. All this happened as the prisons department graduated over 2,000 recruit warders and wardresses at the Kololo ceremonial grounds.