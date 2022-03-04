Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 World BBC halts work in Russia over 'fake news' jail terms
  • 2 World Ukraine crisis deepens as Russians attack nuclear plant
  • 3 National I’ve lost weight because of unending challenges in Karamoja- Minister Kitutu
  • 4 World NATO rejects Ukraine call for no-fly zone to halt Russian bombing
  • 5 World At least 56 dead, 194 injured in mosque suicide attack