Premier Nabbanja hosts UAE investors in Luwero

A day after she was detailed by the president to meet a delegation of investors from Dubai, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has taken the team to Luweero. Here the delegation is planning to establish fruit beverage processing factories. On her trip, Nabbanja, flanked by ministers and the Uganda Investment Authority team, visited three food and fruit markets in Wobulenzi, Kasana and Balikyejusa, in Luwero district. She assured both the investors and the locals that the president was looking to end the wastage of fruits by farmers and traders, through value addition.