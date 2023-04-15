PPDA investigates procurement of materials, iron sheet in OPM

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) is investigating the procurement of iron sheets in the prime minister's office. These iron sheets were meant to go to the Karamoja Community Empowerment Program. PPDA Executive Director Benson Turamye told NTV that the Inspectorate of Government IGG has tasked them to investigate and provide technical advice on whether the procurement procedures were followed. of the iron sheets fallowed procurement procedures. Turamye says they hope to complete their investigations next week and submit their report to the Inspectorate.