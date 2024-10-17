Police search homes of detained Ex-KCCA bosses Kisaka, Luyimbazi And Okello

Three former top officials from the Kampala Capital City Authority—Dorothy Kisaka, the former KCCA Executive Director, her deputy David Luyimbazi, and Dr. Daniel Okello—spent the night in police custody after undergoing extensive interrogation at the CID Headquarters in Kibuli. Today, police conducted searches at the homes of the officials. They are expected to be presented in court once the charge files are finalised by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).