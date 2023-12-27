Police say 117 people died in crime-related activities during Christmas period

The police report 117 deaths from crime-related activities and road crashes between December 24th and 26th. Eighty-four lives were lost due to crimes such as murder, robbery, and an attack carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces in Kamwenge district, while motor accidents accounted for 33 deaths. Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told journalists that the majority of these crimes were registered in the regions of Rwenzori West, Kampala North, and Greater Masaka.