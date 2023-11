Police relaunches operation fika salama

The Police Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety reports that 77 people died in 405 crashes last week. Among these incidents, 25 involved bodaboda motorcycles, resulting in the deaths of 19 riders and six passengers. The directorate's spokesperson, Michael Kananura, has announced the relaunch of Operation Fika Salama to enforce and raise awareness about behavioral changes among road users.