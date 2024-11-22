Police recover bullet casings from Ntinda Shooting

The Kampala Metropolitan Police is investigating a robbery that took place on Thursday night in Kiwatule Central Zone, Nakawa Division, Kampala City, in which two people were fatally shot.It is reported that Albert Tugume, a mobile money operator, was preparing to close his shop when he was attacked by an assailant intent on stealing his cash. During the struggle, a boda boda rider, Banabas Sabiti, attempted to intervene but was shot by another armed suspect.Tugume tried to flee but was pursued and shot dead by the suspects, who made off with a bag believed to contain an undisclosed amount of cash.Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, confirmed that several bullet casings were recovered from the scene.