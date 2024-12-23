Police officer on the run after after shooting motorist

The police in the Kampala Metropolitan Area have launched a manhunt for one of their own, identified as Charles Bahati, who shot and killed a motorist this evening. The incident occurred at the Ssezibwa and Kintu Road Junction near the Sheraton Kampala Hotel staff gate. The perpetrator fled the scene with his weapon after the incident. Police have identified the deceased driver as Julius Ssemwaka, who had a brief interaction with the assailant before being shot and killed on the spot.