Police officer accused of defiling 16-year-old schoolgirl

A police officer has been detained at Kamuli police station after being accused of defiling a 16-year-old juvenile. Busoga North police spokesperson, Michael Kasadha says the accused is attached to Kisozi Police post, Kisozi Sub-county in Kamuli District. The victim is a pupil at Kisozi Primary School, Namaganda Parish, Kisozi sub-county in Kamuli district. The officer was arrested following allegations that he sexually abused the girl who had been taken to the police post for safe custody and counselling. The mother of the victim reportedly took her daughter to police for counseling after she disappeared from home and refused to go to school.