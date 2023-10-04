Police deploy more forces to combat livestock theft

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj. Gen Tumisiime Katsigazi, has ordered the deployment of additional security forces in Kiruhura and Kazo districts to address the issue of livestock theft in the area. Katsigazi made this announcement during a briefing at the Kiruhura District headquarters during an inter-agency security meeting. The move comes in response to a growing public outcry over the increase in cattle theft. During the meeting, local leaders and residents in the two districts expressed their frustration, accusing the police of delayed responses to calls for assistance in intercepting cattle thieves and addressing other crimes.