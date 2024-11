Police arrest three Makerere university students in protest

A planned protest by Makerere University students, upset delays in the disbursement of their allowances worth around 760,000 shillings each per semester, has ended with at least three of them under detention at Wandegeya police station. As Baker Ssenyonga Mulinde reports, the students, said to be studying on government scholarships, say they are living under grueling conditions due to severe financial shortfall in government.