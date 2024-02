Police are investigating cause of murder-suicide

The Police say that a Uganda People’s Defence Forces officer killed himself after shooting and injuring his former lover in Kampala's Makindye division. They have identified him as Corporal Collins Andebo attached to Makindye military police while the woman is Peroni Atulinda, a civilian support staff who was working with the military police. She later succumbed to her injuries. DANIEL KIBET has more in this report....