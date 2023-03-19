PM Nabbanja assures Kyotera residents that roads will be completed

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has assured the people of Kyotera that the government is committed to rehabilitating the Masaka-Kyotera-Mukula road to ease transport and trade in the region. The Masaka-Kyotera-Mutukula 90km road connects Uganda to Tanzania and is another route for imports and exports into and out of the country. Nabbanja says the government is now identifying a contractor to rehabilitate and expand the road. Nabbanja's assurance came as she presided over the Kyotera districts' Women’s Day celebrations at Kyotera grounds in Kyotera town council.