PM Nabbanja accuses opposition of electoral malpractice in Kayunga

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has accused members of the opposition of disrupting the recently concluded Local Council by-election in Kayunga, in an attempt to win. In that election, the National Resistance Movement party candidate, Andrew Muwonge, emerged winner with 31,830 votes. Nabbanja told Masindi district residents that the Opposition intimidated voters and practiced ballot stuffing. However, this was defeated by the overwhelming support the people of Kayunga have for the National Resistance Movement party. Nabbanja adds that those accusing her of being deeply involved in the mobilisation for votes, are looking for public sympathy.