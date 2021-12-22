PM gives update on achievements, Kenya-Uganda trade issues

Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja says her interactions with local leaders and district leaders in the 19 districts that she has visited in her first six months in office, has culminated in the improvement of service delivery and timely coordination and supervision of government projects. She also revealed that both Ugandan and Kenyan governments have agreed to inspect factories that produce for export to assess the quality of commodities in order to ease the tension on the current ban of exports to either country.