Petroleum product supply firms oppose gov’t deal with Vitol

Several firms interested in supplying petroleum products directly from the refineries have opposed the government's plans to award the contract to VITOL company, arguing that it would create a monopoly. They caution that this plan would amount to putting all one's eggs in one basket. However, representatives of the two firms, who appeared before the Environment and Natural Resources Committee of Parliament, express less concern about the Uganda National Oil Company being the sole supplier of fuel in Uganda.