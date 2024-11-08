Peaceful NUP mobilization tours resume in Kamuli

The resumed National Unity Platform mobilization tours started in Kamuli District in the Busoga Sub-region have been peaceful, unlike the last time when security forces violently blocked the delegation midway through the journey. The entourage, led by party President Robert Kyagulanyi, carried out the mobilization on the outskirts of Kamuli Municipality, which they were allowed to access via remote rural roads. They were diverted to access Butansi Sub County through Amber Court in Jinja, via Mbulamuti.