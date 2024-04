Parliament orders Minister Ogwang to appear with a report on the Mandela National Stadium

Parliament has directed State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang to explain the expenditure of government funds on the renovation of the Mandela National Stadium in Nambole before seeking for additional funds for the completion of the project. Now Ogwang is expected to return to parliament tomorrow with a detailed accountability of the 97 billion shillings the project has so far received from the government.