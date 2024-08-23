Parliament going ahead with preparations for regional meetings

Preparations for the first of a set of plenary sittings to be held upcountry are underway. All this comes as more MPs insist that they will not attend the first of these sittings in Gulu next week. However, as Juma Kiirya reports, Parliament is planning to deduct the allowances set aside for those who don't attend from their monthly salary. House officials say they are uncertain why those opposed to these sittings believe the House spends 5 billion shillings on each of them.