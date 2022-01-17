Parents head to court over exorbitant school fees

A group of citizens belonging to the Coalition for Quality and Accessible Public Education have sued the Attorney General to compel the Education Minister to pass a regulation streamlining school fees and other non-tuition charges as required by section 57 of the Education Act. According to the coalition members, this is to ensure that Education is not commoditised and reduced into a privilege for a few who can afford it. The members claim schools are charging exorbitant fees and demanding outrageous requirements such as paint and rugs, among other items, which are not directly linked to education.