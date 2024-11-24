Panorama: Museveni pardon pales in shadow of missing NUP supporters

Olivia Lutaaya and 18 other opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters regained freedom on Friday, after being pardoned by President Museveni on the offenses of treason and unlawful possession of explosive devices contrary to sections 129 and 3 of the UPDF and Fire Arms Act, respectively. The pardon came almost one month after the group was sentenced by the General Court Martial in Makindye, and after it emerged that they were strong-armed into a plea deal. While the remission has been praised in some quarters as a step in the right direction, the unresolved disappearance of about a dozen NUP supporters still looms large over the government, which bears the responsibility of accountability for every citizen.