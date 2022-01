PAIN OF FUEL CRISIS: Spending a day with an Uber driver

Many actors in the transport sector have increased their fares to take care of increasing fuel prices. Some of the most affected are Uber drivers, who have to fuel their vehicles to move customers on the old fixed rates, despite the changes in circumstance. NTV's Edward Muhumuza spent the day with Charles Gumisiriza an Uber driver to try to understand how his affected.