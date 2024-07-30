Over 500 children trafficked annually in Uganda

More than 500 children are trafficked in Uganda every year, making up 50% of the total number of trafficked persons registered by security forces. While commemorating International Day Against Human Trafficking, security, and social activists are urging the public to become more engaged in curbing the vice. The ceremony in Kampala was attended by members of civil society, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, young people, and international partners, as Walter Mwesigye reports.