Over 400 households at risk of landslides in Bududa

Over 400 households are at risk of landslides as fresh cracks have been reported in several hills in Bubulo East and Bubulo West in Bududa District. Bubulo East MP, John Musila, who also chairs the Risk Reduction Forum of Parliament, emphasized the urgent need for intervention to sensitize the population about the necessity of relocating to other areas to avoid disaster. This concern was raised during an early warning system meeting attended by state and non-state stakeholders