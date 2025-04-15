Over 200 women empowered through briquette-making

More than 200 women, who are survivors of gender-based violence, have found a a place they call home at Akibui Farmers, a briquette-making factory in Kumi. Here, they each earn Shs5,000 per day and have managed to support their children as single mothers despite facing numerous challenges. The women are calling for community action to address issues like alcoholism and irresponsible behavior among men, which they say contribute to the breakdown of families.