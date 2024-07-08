Over 140 Kabarole pensioners face payment delays

Over 140 Kabarole pensioners have not received their monthly payments for over 4 months. They say the situation is dire for them as they struggle to buy basic needs. According to Isaac Rabwooni, the chairperson of Kabarole Pensioners, some pensioners are elderly and cannot travel to the district headquarters for verification. However, Kabarole Accounting Officer Mr. Stephen Rubaihayo acknowledged the payment delays, attributing the problem to the introduction of a new pension payment system that requires additional information such as Tax Identification Numbers, which many pensioners did not have.