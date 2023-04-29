Over 100 Kenya-bound Congolese refugees stranded

114 Congolese refugees are stranded at the Busia border after escaping from refugee settlements in western Uganda. Grace Kanunu, the deputy Busia RDC says the refugees escaped from settlements like Rwamwanja in Kyegegwa district, Kyangwali in Hoima and Nakivale in Kamwenge district and were attempting to cross to Kenya. The refugees currently sheltered at a church in Busia, say the living conditions in the settlements have become worse given cuts in assistance from the responsible authorities. Uganda has one of the highest refugee host population with numbers estimated at 1.5 million.