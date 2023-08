Outcry over poor condition of Masaka-Kyotera-Mutukula road

Residents and motorists plying Masaka-Kyotera-Mutukula highway in Kyotera district have expressed concern at the poor state of Mutukula-Kyotera-Masaka road, which has made sections of it impassable. The motorists point out that the multiple potholes on this road are hindering the proper movement of taxis and heavy-duty commercial trucks carrying goods between Uganda and Tanzania.