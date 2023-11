Otafiire gives ultimatum on police housing

The Minister for Internal Affairs, Retired Major General Kahinda Otafiire, has given the leadership of Uganda Police a three-month ultimatum to commence the construction of housing units for the force across the country. This directive comes in response to the ongoing delays in police housing projects, forcing many of its officers to resort to renting. General Otafiire addressed members of the Police Council at Naguru Police headquarters.