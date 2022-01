Orthodox church names Leronymos Muzeeyi as Metropolitan

The Orthodox Church has a new head of the community in Uganda Leronymos Muzeeyi appointed to cover the vacuum created by the demise of Metropolitan Jonah Lwanga. The Orthodox synod elected Bishop Muzeeyi on Wednesday at the seating of the Patriarch in Alexandria, Egypt in a race contested by two other bishops from Uganda. Until now, the Archbishop of Nairobi Makarios Tillyrides has been caretaker Archbishop of the Orthodox Church of Uganda.