Opposition MPs disown Shs100M cash bonanza

Seventy-two Opposition Members of Parliament have signed a document indicating that they are not party to the 100 million shilling cash bonanza that was reportedly given to MPs by the State. The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, says the move is intended to demonstrate accountability, as one of the major roles of MPs is to ensure that taxpayers’ money is not wasted by the State. Juma Kirya’s report starts us off.