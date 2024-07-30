One medical intern arrested as interns plan to protest

Police have dispersed a section of pre-medical interns attached to Makerere University Medical School who were planning to protest the failure of the Ministry of Health to deploy them to various medical centers for internship. According to the students, none of the 125 from the 2024 cohort have been deployed yet they qualified for the medical practice. Yesterday, the Ministry of Health revealed that a total of 2,500 medical students would be deployed for an internship but when it released the final list later on in the evening, only about 1,200, nationally, had been deployed. Prof. Annet Nakimuli, the Dean of School of Medicine Makerere School says management is holding meetings to address this situation to ensure that the students are deployed.