Omukama Gafabusa to miss Bunyoro Empango celebrations

The Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom will commemorate 30 years of the reign of the Omukama, Dr. Solomon Gafabusa Iguru the 1st, on the 11th of June this month. Dr. Solomon Gafabusa Iguru the 1st, who is the current king of Bunyoro, ascended to the throne on the 11th of June 1994 at Karuziika royal palace in Hoima. The king will not take part in the celebrations due to ill health and this is the fifth time he is missing to perform the Empango rituals. The Omukama last performed the rituals in 2019 during the silver jubilee celebrations at Karuziika Royal Palace in Hoima. Andrew Byakutaga, the Prime Minister of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, says they have organized a number of events to commemorate the day including prayers, a health camp exhibition, and the Empango run among others.