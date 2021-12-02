Officers highlight need for administrative, liaison skills

The Uganda police force says it is important to equip its officers with administrative and community liaison skills to enable them to fight crime better.\ This as the country is on high alert following four bomb attacks within the space of a month. Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola says security forces should work with the people they protect to be able to gather intelligence. He spoke at the pass-out ceremony for 31 regional police commanders who have completed a two-month command and leadership course at the Police Senior Command and Staff College in Bwebajja.