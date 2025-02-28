Nwoya struggles with rising boys' school dropouts

Nwoya district authorities are concerned about the number of boys dropping out of school because their caretakers cannot afford to pay their school fees. District leaders say dozens of boys who drop out of school resort to drug abuse, leaving a bleak future for both the district and the girls they will eventually marry. Statistics from the Nwoya district education department indicate that at least 111 boys in Nwoya quit school between 2022 and 2023.