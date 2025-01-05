Nurses seek Gov’t backing to seek job opportunities abroad

The Uganda Nurses and Midwifery Union urges the government to reconsider its stance on allowing health workers to be part of an agreement between governments to travel overseas for work. This comes nearly a fortnight after the Gender and Labour Ministry declared that there was no need to export health workers in the same way many have been allowed to seek labour in the Middle East under formal arrangements. We sought the view of Annet Birungi, the secretary of the Uganda Nurses and Midwives' Union, on the matter.