NUP leaders hold prayers for former Kyagulanyi bodyguard

Leader of opposition in parliament Mathias Mpuuga led Members of the National Unity Platform in Memorial prayers for former bodyguard Frank Senteza. The deceased was the bodyguard of then-presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi and died in a motor accident during the last campaigns on 28th December 2020. In his remarks, Mpuuga urged NUP leaders to be exemplary in their service to the party and the country.