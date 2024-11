NUP leader, Kyagulanyi campaigns for Sultana Salim

NUP Party President Robert Kyagulanyi has received a rousing welcome to Kisoro town as he arrived to campaign for opposition candidate Sultana Salim, who is vying for District Woman MP. Hundreds showed up by the roadside to wave at Kyagulanyi's convoy as it went through the area's main street. For their part, the police are committed to ensuring security ahead of the election, which is due to be held on Thursday.