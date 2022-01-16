Ntungamo community leaders aid stranded residents

At least 50 families who had been evicted from the Rufuha wetland in 2018, have received alternative livelihood. The families who are now residents of Rwenanura/Kakukuru town council in Ntungamo district received goats, as well as clearance to operate a fish pond and an irrigation scheme. The Ntungamo district natural resources officer Ms Dinah Tumwebaze explained that the residents were given support, but also empowered to help restore the wetlands.