NRM expresses concern over electoral violence

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has expressed regret over the violence that marred the recent Kawempe North by-elections. Speaking to NTV, NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong said the country had a history of electoral violence and called for such occurrences not to be repeated as the country approaches the upcoming general elections. In light of rising political tensions, Todwong also warned all political actors against the dangerous practice of sponsoring goons, which he asserted was evident during the chaotic electoral process in Kawempe.