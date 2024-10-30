NRM Caucus stands firm on Coffee Bill amid growing Opposition

The ruling NRM Parliamentary Caucus is fully backing the Government’s rationalization policy, and the MPs say no amount of pressure from whatever source will reverse this position. This comes amidst growing pressure from a section of members of Parliament, especially from the Buganda region and other stakeholders, urging the central government to withdraw the Uganda National Coffee Amendment Bill 2024. The NRM Parliamentary Caucus Chairperson, Dennis Hamson Obua, has also cautioned opposition members of Parliament to desist from taking actions that are contrary to the rules of procedure during the next stage of scrutinizing the bill. He further called on members of the public to trust the government’s good intentions and continue growing coffee. Benjamin Jumbe attended the proceedings and now reports…