NRM caucus calls for election of next parliamentary commission representative

Some members of the National Resistance Movement Parliamentary caucus are insisting on having the next party representative on the Parliamentary Commission get the position through an election. These members say the conduct of the election shall be in fulfillment of the resolution they took in June at a retreat in the Kyankwanzi district. In a letter dated 1st November 2023, the government chief whip Denis Hamson Obua has urged party members to express interest 3in the positions of commissioner of Parliament and chairpersons of the standing committee.