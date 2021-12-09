NOVEMBER 2020 KILLINGS: Families receive soldiers’ sentences with mixed reactions

The UPDF First Division Court Martial sitting in Kakiri in Wakiso district has convicted and sentenced a UPDF soldier and an LDU operative for the murder of two civilians during the November 2020 riots. LDU operative Mustafa Ssali and Lt Col. Augustine Mugisha have been sentenced to 35 years and life in prison respectively. However, friends and of some of the victims feel there are many other security agents that need to be brought to justice.