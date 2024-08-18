No place to call home for Banyarwanda of Uganda | Panorama

Several decades after independence, several African countries continue to contend with perpetual cycles of conflicts, resulting in the politicization of ethnicity, a problem compounded by the colonial divide and rule systems including border demarcations. The colonial boundaries particularly split ethnic communities across Africa such as has impacted the Banyarwanda, who were redistributed in Uganda, Tanzania, and eastern DR Congo. The Banyarwanda citizenship matter is one of the unresolved questions in contemporary Uganda that is both sensitive and polarising, We have more in this Sunday’s episode of Panorama.